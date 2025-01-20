Trump's Stance on Tren de Aragua

In a bold statement, President-elect Donald Trump vowed to expel members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua from U.S. soil. He addressed the issue during a rally at Capitol One Arena in Washington.

Trump characterized the gang as 'rough people' during the event, part of a campaign-style rally preceding his second inauguration. His strong stance echoes his commitment to enhancing national security and public safety.

Emphasizing decisive action, Trump assured supporters that these criminals would be swiftly deported, reinforcing his dedication to upholding law and order under his administration.

