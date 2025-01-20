Trump's Stance on Tren de Aragua
President-elect Donald Trump announced his plans to expel members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua from the United States. Speaking at a rally in Washington, Trump emphasized the gang's violent nature and assured that they would be swiftly removed from the country.
In a bold statement, President-elect Donald Trump vowed to expel members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua from U.S. soil. He addressed the issue during a rally at Capitol One Arena in Washington.
Trump characterized the gang as 'rough people' during the event, part of a campaign-style rally preceding his second inauguration. His strong stance echoes his commitment to enhancing national security and public safety.
Emphasizing decisive action, Trump assured supporters that these criminals would be swiftly deported, reinforcing his dedication to upholding law and order under his administration.
