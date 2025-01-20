President Trump's Controversial Return: Policies and Promises

President-elect Donald Trump is set to bring about significant changes as he prepares to return to the White House. A confidential document from Germany's ambassador to the U.S. warns of Trump's plans to centralize power, potentially redefining the nation's constitutional order.

Meanwhile, outgoing President Joe Biden plans to issue an executive order targeting assistance for economically distressed areas before Trump takes office. Biden's administration emphasizes the urgent need to support 'Left-Behind Communities' that suffer from economic shortcomings.

On other fronts, Trump promises swift changes, including imposing immigration limits, releasing classified files related to political assassinations, and ensuring U.S. data protection in the ongoing TikTok debate. These announcements are part of his broader vision for the country's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)