Trump Era: Crypto Policies and Global Markets Await

Donald Trump has returned to the White House, and the global financial community is watching closely. As investors anxiously await Trump's inaugural speech, the Japanese yen has gained strength amid speculation about an impending rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency markets are buzzing with excitement. Trump has launched a digital token, signaling his support for digital assets. The token saw significant market activity, further energizing the crypto community, while Bitcoin registered a slight drop.

Expectations for U.S. economic policy remain high, with potential tariffs and immigration limits on the horizon. Goldman Sachs strategists advise caution, predicting that the market will face various challenges in the near term as Trump's policies unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)