Trump Era: Crypto Policies and Global Markets Await

As Donald Trump steps back into the White House, global markets and investors are on alert. With attention on potential policy shifts, traders eye the yen's strength, crypto markets respond to Trump's digital token, and analysts speculate on U.S. trade tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 09:49 IST
Donald Trump has returned to the White House, and the global financial community is watching closely. As investors anxiously await Trump's inaugural speech, the Japanese yen has gained strength amid speculation about an impending rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

Meanwhile, cryptocurrency markets are buzzing with excitement. Trump has launched a digital token, signaling his support for digital assets. The token saw significant market activity, further energizing the crypto community, while Bitcoin registered a slight drop.

Expectations for U.S. economic policy remain high, with potential tariffs and immigration limits on the horizon. Goldman Sachs strategists advise caution, predicting that the market will face various challenges in the near term as Trump's policies unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

