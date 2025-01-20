China on Edge as Trump Returns: An Economic Balancing Act

As Donald Trump gears up to return to the White House, Chinese officials and citizens find themselves in a state of cautious optimism mixed with apprehension. They aim to steer clear of another damaging trade war that marked Trump's first tenure, driving a wedge between the economic superpowers.

In an effort to stabilize bilateral relations, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other U.S. business leaders in Washington. In these crucial talks ahead of Trump's inauguration, Han expressed hope that American companies would "take root" in China, fostering better economic ties, reported Xinhua news agency.

Their meeting saw sincere exchanges, led by FedEx CEO Rajesh Subramaniam on the U.S. side, as leaders from diverse sectors such as technology, banking, and logistics laid out a path for future collaboration. However, the specter of new tariffs proposed by Trump looms over this cautious optimism, highlighting the delicate nature of current U.S.-China relations.

