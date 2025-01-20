Left Menu

China on Edge as Trump Returns: An Economic Balancing Act

Chinese officials and citizens are cautiously optimistic yet anxious about Donald Trump's return to the White House, aiming to avoid a reprise of the previous trade war that strained relations. Vice President Han Zheng is actively engaging with American business leaders to foster stability in U.S.-China economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:11 IST
China on Edge as Trump Returns: An Economic Balancing Act
Han Zheng Image Credit: Flickr

As Donald Trump gears up to return to the White House, Chinese officials and citizens find themselves in a state of cautious optimism mixed with apprehension. They aim to steer clear of another damaging trade war that marked Trump's first tenure, driving a wedge between the economic superpowers.

In an effort to stabilize bilateral relations, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other U.S. business leaders in Washington. In these crucial talks ahead of Trump's inauguration, Han expressed hope that American companies would "take root" in China, fostering better economic ties, reported Xinhua news agency.

Their meeting saw sincere exchanges, led by FedEx CEO Rajesh Subramaniam on the U.S. side, as leaders from diverse sectors such as technology, banking, and logistics laid out a path for future collaboration. However, the specter of new tariffs proposed by Trump looms over this cautious optimism, highlighting the delicate nature of current U.S.-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025