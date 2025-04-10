Left Menu

India Triumph Over Hong Kong China in Billie Jean King Cup Thriller

In a closely fought encounter in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1, India emerged victorious against Hong Kong China with a 2-1 score. Vaidehi Chaudhari and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty secured wins in singles, while Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare fell in doubles. India is set to face Chinese Taipei next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-04-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:43 IST
India pulled off a hard-fought victory over Hong Kong China, winning 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 match on Thursday. Key to the win was Vaidehi Chaudhari, who efficiently overcame Ho Ching Wu in straight sets.

Vaidehi snagged the first set in a thrilling 10-8 tie-break and dominated the second set to secure a 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 victory, propelling India to a 1-0 lead. In the second singles, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty faced a stiff challenge from Hong Yi Cody Wong, ultimately winning 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 after a grueling two-hour, 27-minute bout.

Although Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare narrowly lost their doubles match, India's two singles wins were enough to clinch the tie. The team now looks forward to their upcoming match against Chinese Taipei.

(With inputs from agencies.)

