India Triumph Over Hong Kong China in Billie Jean King Cup Thriller

India pulled off a hard-fought victory over Hong Kong China, winning 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 match on Thursday. Key to the win was Vaidehi Chaudhari, who efficiently overcame Ho Ching Wu in straight sets.

Vaidehi snagged the first set in a thrilling 10-8 tie-break and dominated the second set to secure a 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 victory, propelling India to a 1-0 lead. In the second singles, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty faced a stiff challenge from Hong Yi Cody Wong, ultimately winning 7-6, 2-6, 6-3 after a grueling two-hour, 27-minute bout.

Although Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare narrowly lost their doubles match, India's two singles wins were enough to clinch the tie. The team now looks forward to their upcoming match against Chinese Taipei.

(With inputs from agencies.)