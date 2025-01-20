Left Menu

Trump's Surprise Move: TikTok Resurrected in the U.S.

Former President Donald Trump has announced plans to revive TikTok in the U.S., citing national security amendments and a potential joint venture. TikTok's previous shutdown was due to security concerns, but Trump's move signifies a policy shift and aims to secure data handling agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:26 IST
Trump's Surprise Move: TikTok Resurrected in the U.S.
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump announced plans to restore TikTok's services in the United States. This decision marks a dramatic policy reversal, given his administration's earlier efforts to ban the app over national security concerns related to data sharing with China.

Trump revealed his intention to negotiate a joint venture for American ownership of TikTok, allowing the app to continue its operations while safeguarding U.S. users' data. This move aligns with his goal to bolster national security while maintaining the popular platform's availability to its 170 million U.S. users.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions from lawmakers, with some expressing skepticism over bypassing existing legislation. Meanwhile, companies and app users are closely monitoring developments, as TikTok's potential resurgence could impact the broader tech landscape and U.S.-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025