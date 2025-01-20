Trump's Surprise Move: TikTok Resurrected in the U.S.
Former President Donald Trump has announced plans to revive TikTok in the U.S., citing national security amendments and a potential joint venture. TikTok's previous shutdown was due to security concerns, but Trump's move signifies a policy shift and aims to secure data handling agreements.
In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump announced plans to restore TikTok's services in the United States. This decision marks a dramatic policy reversal, given his administration's earlier efforts to ban the app over national security concerns related to data sharing with China.
Trump revealed his intention to negotiate a joint venture for American ownership of TikTok, allowing the app to continue its operations while safeguarding U.S. users' data. This move aligns with his goal to bolster national security while maintaining the popular platform's availability to its 170 million U.S. users.
The announcement has sparked mixed reactions from lawmakers, with some expressing skepticism over bypassing existing legislation. Meanwhile, companies and app users are closely monitoring developments, as TikTok's potential resurgence could impact the broader tech landscape and U.S.-China relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Projects launched by PM joint venture between Delhi govt, Centre; reflects AAP's commitment to city's development: Kejriwal.
Reviving Naval Ties: Indonesia and Japan's Joint Venture
Adani Group Ventures into Petrochemical Business with Valor Joint Venture
TikTok Turmoil: Trump's Dance with Data Security
TikTok Ban Tussle: Trump's Balancing Act on Data Security and Ownership