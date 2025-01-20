Trump's Surprise Move: TikTok Resurrected in the U.S.

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump announced plans to restore TikTok's services in the United States. This decision marks a dramatic policy reversal, given his administration's earlier efforts to ban the app over national security concerns related to data sharing with China.

Trump revealed his intention to negotiate a joint venture for American ownership of TikTok, allowing the app to continue its operations while safeguarding U.S. users' data. This move aligns with his goal to bolster national security while maintaining the popular platform's availability to its 170 million U.S. users.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions from lawmakers, with some expressing skepticism over bypassing existing legislation. Meanwhile, companies and app users are closely monitoring developments, as TikTok's potential resurgence could impact the broader tech landscape and U.S.-China relations.

