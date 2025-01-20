Political Turmoil in Mahayuti: Internal Discord Under Scrutiny

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has criticized the Mahayuti government's handling of guardian minister appointments, alleging internal discord within the alliance.

The situation intensified following reports of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's dissatisfaction regarding recent appointments, notably in Raigad and Nashik, leading to speculations about shifts in power dynamics.

Amid rising tensions, key ministers have moved quickly to address concerns, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attends the World Economic Forum in Davos.

(With inputs from agencies.)