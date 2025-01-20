AAP's Satirical Jab with 'BJP's Achievements' Book

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a satirical attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by unveiling a blank book titled ''Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan'' (BJP's Achievements). This move mocks the BJP's performance in fulfilling election promises.

At a press conference, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of failing to deliver on several promises made during the 2014 elections and subsequent years. He highlighted unfulfilled commitments like job creation, affordable housing, and financial assistance.

Singh, referencing the book, claimed it exposes the real results of the BJP's tenure, urging citizens to read and share it widely. The blank pages serve as a symbolic gesture critiquing the gap between the BJP's promises and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)