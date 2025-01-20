Left Menu

AAP's Satirical Jab with 'BJP's Achievements' Book

Ahead of Delhi elections, AAP released a blank book titled 'Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan', mocking BJP for not fulfilling election promises. AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticized BJP's unfulfilled pledges like job creation and affordable housing, highlighting a gap between promises and achievements with a satirical publication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:31 IST
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a satirical attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by unveiling a blank book titled ''Bhajpa Ki Uplabdhiyan'' (BJP's Achievements). This move mocks the BJP's performance in fulfilling election promises.

At a press conference, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of failing to deliver on several promises made during the 2014 elections and subsequent years. He highlighted unfulfilled commitments like job creation, affordable housing, and financial assistance.

Singh, referencing the book, claimed it exposes the real results of the BJP's tenure, urging citizens to read and share it widely. The blank pages serve as a symbolic gesture critiquing the gap between the BJP's promises and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

