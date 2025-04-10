Left Menu

Political Satire Sparks Fury in Maharashtra

Comedian Kunal Kamra has ignited a political uproar in Maharashtra after jesting about Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal promises a 'Shiv Sena style' reception for Kamra in Mumbai as legal proceedings continue. The Bombay High Court is involved, with a petition set for an April 16 hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:55 IST
Political Satire Sparks Fury in Maharashtra
Rahool Kanal
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal announced on Thursday that comedian Kunal Kamra, who recently stirred a significant political controversy in Maharashtra, will be given a 'Shiv Sena style' welcome upon his arrival in Mumbai. This comes in light of Kamra's jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kanal was part of the group that vandalized the Khar studio where Kamra performed on March 23, resulting in his arrest alongside other Shiv Sainiks. Kanal stated that if Shiv Sainiks are required to appear at the police station twice weekly, they are consistently inquiring about Kamra's case, expecting the Mumbai police to bring him in.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court issued a notice to Mumbai police and Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel concerning Kamra's plea challenging the FIR filed against him for his 'traitor' comment targeting Shinde. The court has scheduled a hearing for Kamra's petition on April 16, as the comedian has not responded to multiple police summons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025