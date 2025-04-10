Political Satire Sparks Fury in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal announced on Thursday that comedian Kunal Kamra, who recently stirred a significant political controversy in Maharashtra, will be given a 'Shiv Sena style' welcome upon his arrival in Mumbai. This comes in light of Kamra's jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kanal was part of the group that vandalized the Khar studio where Kamra performed on March 23, resulting in his arrest alongside other Shiv Sainiks. Kanal stated that if Shiv Sainiks are required to appear at the police station twice weekly, they are consistently inquiring about Kamra's case, expecting the Mumbai police to bring him in.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court issued a notice to Mumbai police and Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel concerning Kamra's plea challenging the FIR filed against him for his 'traitor' comment targeting Shinde. The court has scheduled a hearing for Kamra's petition on April 16, as the comedian has not responded to multiple police summons.

