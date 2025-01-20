Trump's Controversial Cabinet Nominations: Key Picks and Challenges

Donald Trump's cabinet nominees are poised for Senate confirmation amid controversies and political challenges. After several hearings last week, more are anticipated this week.

Pete Hegseth, nominated for Secretary of Defense, has sparked debate due to past allegations and his conservative stance against 'woke' military leaders. Hegseth aims to align military policies with Trump's agenda.

Pam Bondi, designated for Attorney General, faces scrutiny over her allegiance to Trump's disputed election claims. Her role is pivotal for Trump's administration's legal strategies, raising questions on impartiality and political pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)