Philippine Politics Unraveled: Marcos Accuses Duterte of Deception

In a dramatic turn of events, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has leveled serious accusations against his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte. On Monday, Marcos accused Duterte of disseminating falsehoods concerning the nation's latest budget.

The allegations come amid a fraught political climate, as former allies Marcos and Duterte have locked horns over policy differences. Tensions escalated when Vice President Sara Duterte, Duterte's daughter, hinted at assassination threats involving Marcos' family.

Despite the drama, Marcos successfully enacted a 6.33 trillion Philippine pesos budget into law, despite delays. The new budget has attracted criticism for cuts in education and health after its approval more than a week late.

