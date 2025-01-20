Left Menu

Philippine Politics Unraveled: Marcos Accuses Duterte of Deception

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr accused former President Rodrigo Duterte of spreading lies about the national budget's validity. Their alliance faced tension over accusations of assassination threats and policy differences. Marcos signed a $108 billion budget, amid criticism and delayed approval.

Updated: 20-01-2025 17:00 IST
President
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a dramatic turn of events, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has leveled serious accusations against his predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte. On Monday, Marcos accused Duterte of disseminating falsehoods concerning the nation's latest budget.

The allegations come amid a fraught political climate, as former allies Marcos and Duterte have locked horns over policy differences. Tensions escalated when Vice President Sara Duterte, Duterte's daughter, hinted at assassination threats involving Marcos' family.

Despite the drama, Marcos successfully enacted a 6.33 trillion Philippine pesos budget into law, despite delays. The new budget has attracted criticism for cuts in education and health after its approval more than a week late.

(With inputs from agencies.)

