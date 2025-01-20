Left Menu

Outrage Over Life Sentence for Indian Police Volunteer in Doctor's Murder Case

An Indian court sentenced a police volunteer to life in prison for the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, rejecting the death penalty demand. The case has sparked national outrage, with some suspecting a larger conspiracy. The defense plans to appeal the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:05 IST
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Image Credit:

An Indian court issued a life sentence on Monday to Sanjay Roy, a police volunteer convicted of raping and murdering a junior doctor in Kolkata. Despite public outrage and demands for a harsher sentence, the court determined the crime did not meet the 'rarest-of-rare' standard needed for the death penalty.

The verdict, delivered by Judge Anirban Das, has fueled national debate over women's safety and justice in India. While Roy maintains his innocence, his legal team plans to appeal. The junior doctor's parents, dissatisfied with the investigation and convinced of a broader conspiracy, are also pursuing further legal action.

The case has prompted protests, particularly among junior doctors, demanding better security at public hospitals. The trial involved 128 witnesses, highlighting ongoing concerns about systemic failures in law enforcement and judicial processes.

