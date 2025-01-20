Left Menu

Hope Rises for American Journalist's Freedom: A Mother's Determination

Debra Tice remains hopeful that shifts in U.S. and Syrian leadership will aid in the return of her son, journalist Austin Tice, who was captured in Syria over 12 years ago. She praises engagement from the new U.S. administration, despite complications from regional political upheavals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:07 IST
Debra Tice, the mother of missing American journalist Austin Tice, expressed optimism on Monday about the potential for new U.S. and Syrian administrations to aid in finding her son. Austin Tice was captured over 12 years ago during a reporting trip near Damascus.

At a press conference in Damascus organized by Hostage Aid Worldwide, Debra Tice voiced hope that President Donald Trump's administration, inaugurated on January 20, would prioritize efforts to secure her son's release. She also mentioned initial contact from U.S. officials as an encouraging sign.

Despite frustrations with the outgoing Biden administration's negotiation efforts, Tice remains committed to her cause amid recent political changes in Syria, complicating the search for Austin. The U.S. government currently has no presence on the ground in Syria to assist in the search.

