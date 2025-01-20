JMM's Massive Membership Drive in Ranchi: Aiming for 50 Lakh New Recruits

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) inaugurated an extensive membership campaign in Ranchi on Monday, targeting the enrollment of 50 lakh new members across the state. The initiative aims to culminate by February 28, according to JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya.

Launching the drive from Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi, Bhattacharya expressed confidence in enrolling five lakh new members in the city alone, citing significant public enthusiasm. Contrary to rivals like the BJP, JMM will not rely on missed calls for membership, instead, opting for direct door-to-door outreach.

Bhattacharya emphasized the commitment of JMM workers in proliferating the ideologies of JMM leader Shibu Soren and Chief Minister Hemant Soren throughout the state, aiming to resonate with the aspirations of Jharkhand's populace. Previously, the BJP had initiated its own membership drive with a target of 60 lakh recruits.

(With inputs from agencies.)