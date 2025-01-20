Left Menu

Uttarakhand Set to Pioneer Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami confirms imminent implementation of the Uniform Civil Code after cabinet approval. The move fulfills an electoral promise to unify personal laws across religion, gender, and caste. The UCC Bill, introduced in February, received Presidential assent, paving the way for its enactment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:32 IST
Uttarakhand Set to Pioneer Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the state's imminent implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), following a decisive approval by the state cabinet. The manual received the cabinet's nod after meticulous examination by the legislative Department.

Dhami emphasized the fulfillment of the electoral pledge made in 2022, asserting the BJP's commitment to bringing the UCC into reality promptly after forming the government. With the President's assent granted on March 13, the state gears up to become the first to enact the UCC since independence.

The UCC aims to establish uniform personal laws governing marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession irrespective of religion, gender, or caste, thereby marking a pivotal step towards legal uniformity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025