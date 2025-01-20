Uttarakhand Set to Pioneer Uniform Civil Code Implementation

In a significant move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the state's imminent implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), following a decisive approval by the state cabinet. The manual received the cabinet's nod after meticulous examination by the legislative Department.

Dhami emphasized the fulfillment of the electoral pledge made in 2022, asserting the BJP's commitment to bringing the UCC into reality promptly after forming the government. With the President's assent granted on March 13, the state gears up to become the first to enact the UCC since independence.

The UCC aims to establish uniform personal laws governing marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession irrespective of religion, gender, or caste, thereby marking a pivotal step towards legal uniformity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)