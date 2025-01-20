Left Menu

Putin Extends Olive Branch to Incoming U.S. President Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration, expressing openness to dialogue on Ukraine and nuclear arms. During a Security Council meeting, Putin emphasized his desire for sustained peace in Ukraine over temporary ceasefires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:34 IST
Putin Extends Olive Branch to Incoming U.S. President Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a diplomatic overture, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump just before the latter's inauguration in Washington, signifying a readiness to engage in talks with the incoming U.S. administration on critical issues such as Ukraine and nuclear arms.

Addressing Russia's Security Council, Putin emphasized his aspiration for lasting peace in Ukraine, rather than settling for transient ceasefires that fail to resolve underlying conflicts.

The Russian leader's comments suggest potential shifts in international relations amid a power transition in the United States, with observers closely watching the evolving dynamic between the two prominent world leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025