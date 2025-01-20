Putin Extends Olive Branch to Incoming U.S. President Trump

In a diplomatic overture, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump just before the latter's inauguration in Washington, signifying a readiness to engage in talks with the incoming U.S. administration on critical issues such as Ukraine and nuclear arms.

Addressing Russia's Security Council, Putin emphasized his aspiration for lasting peace in Ukraine, rather than settling for transient ceasefires that fail to resolve underlying conflicts.

The Russian leader's comments suggest potential shifts in international relations amid a power transition in the United States, with observers closely watching the evolving dynamic between the two prominent world leaders.

