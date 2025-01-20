Left Menu

Kejriwal Slams BJP, Claims Development Stalled in Vishwas Nagar

Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Vishwas Nagar constituency's stalled development, blaming the BJP MLA. Addressing a rally, he touted Delhi's schemes like free electricity and Mohalla clinics, warning against voting for BJP, alleging dire consequences for education and public services under their leadership. The Delhi Assembly election is on February 5.

20-01-2025
Kejriwal Slams BJP, Claims Development Stalled in Vishwas Nagar
Image Credit: ANI
In a spirited rally in Vishwas Nagar, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal voiced sharp criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), attributing the area's developmental lag to the tenure of its BJP MLA. Kejriwal warned that electing BJP again could halt initiatives like free electricity and Mohalla clinics.

Streaming his speech live, Kejriwal depicted the BJP as an obstacle to progress, claiming only three Mohalla clinics exist in Vishwas Nagar due to the local leadership's reluctance. He stressed the repercussions of pressing 'the lotus button', suggesting it would lead to power cuts and educational decline.

Targeting past administrations, he criticized the former Congress-led government for power outages, contrasting it with his achievements. He exhorted citizens to resist BJP's law and order narratives, emphasizing AAP's public service record ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

