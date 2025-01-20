Kejriwal Slams BJP, Claims Development Stalled in Vishwas Nagar
Arvind Kejriwal criticized the Vishwas Nagar constituency's stalled development, blaming the BJP MLA. Addressing a rally, he touted Delhi's schemes like free electricity and Mohalla clinics, warning against voting for BJP, alleging dire consequences for education and public services under their leadership. The Delhi Assembly election is on February 5.
- Country:
- India
In a spirited rally in Vishwas Nagar, Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal voiced sharp criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), attributing the area's developmental lag to the tenure of its BJP MLA. Kejriwal warned that electing BJP again could halt initiatives like free electricity and Mohalla clinics.
Streaming his speech live, Kejriwal depicted the BJP as an obstacle to progress, claiming only three Mohalla clinics exist in Vishwas Nagar due to the local leadership's reluctance. He stressed the repercussions of pressing 'the lotus button', suggesting it would lead to power cuts and educational decline.
Targeting past administrations, he criticized the former Congress-led government for power outages, contrasting it with his achievements. He exhorted citizens to resist BJP's law and order narratives, emphasizing AAP's public service record ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly election.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Any responsibility to be given to 'Aapda' means punishment for people of Delhi: PM Modi attacks AAP at BJP rally in Rohini.
'Aapda' govt does not have vision to develop Delhi: PM Modi attacks AAP at BJP rally in Rohini.
'Aapda' turned every season in Delhi into emergency, with water shortages, waterlogging, pollution: PM attacks AAP govt.
Only BJP can develop Delhi; current govt nothing less than 'aapda (disaster)' in last 10 years: PM at BJP rally in Rohini.
People of Delhi now saying, 'Aapda nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge': PM Modi at BJP rally in Rohini.