Shivakumar Stresses Unity Amidst Congress Leadership Demands

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has reiterated his commitment to maintaining unity within the Congress party amidst rising demands for new leadership. Speaking to reporters, he denied any internal conflicts, emphasizing his role in ensuring party stability and effective governance.

In light of recent calls from some ministers and MLAs for a dedicated Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, Shivakumar explained that his focus remains on safeguarding the party's interests and its members. However, Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has voiced concerns over ministers doubling roles and its impact on party building.

Addressing media speculation, Shivakumar dismissed rumors regarding an alleged rift within the party and an appeal to Rahul Gandhi for leadership changes. Stressing his impartial approach, he assured his commitment to inclusive leadership, underscoring the importance of internal harmony.

