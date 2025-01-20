Trump's Bold Move: Department of Government Efficiency

In a bold move, President-elect Donald Trump is set to establish the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as one of his first executive orders. The initiative focuses on modernizing federal systems, especially in IT, to match private-sector standards, according to information obtained from Semafor.

Tech visionary Elon Musk has been tasked with leading this innovative department, while Vivek Ramaswamy, another proposed leader, has chosen to focus on a gubernatorial run in Ohio, reported Politico. The department aims to provide proposals for cutting government bureaucracy, reducing regulations, and trimming federal agencies, although it will hold no legislative power.

DOGE will collaborate with the Office of Management and Budget to significantly downsize the federal workforce and expenditures, with a particular focus on minimizing regulatory obstructions, according to a fact sheet shared by Semafor.

(With inputs from agencies.)