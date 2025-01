Shiromani Akali Dal's Major Membership Move

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) initiated its membership drive on Monday, aiming to enlist around 50 lakh members in just a month. The event kicked off in Muktsar, where SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal received the first membership slip.

SAD members including working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar and senior leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Suchha Singh Langah were actively involved in launching the drive. The event was marked by speculations and enthusiasm, expecting an enrollment of over 40,000 members from Lambi constituency alone.

Dissident leader Gurpartap Singh Wadal met religious leaders, emphasizing adherence to a December 2 Akal Takht edict that called for the enforcement of certain directives, spotlighting internal party dynamics and religious-political intertwining.

(With inputs from agencies.)