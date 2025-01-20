Congress Slams AAP Over Anti-Dalit Allegations

Congress has leveled serious accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), labeling it as 'anti-Dalit' following the arrest of former MP Udit Raj. Raj was detained during a demonstration advocating for monthly salaries for Buddhist monks and priests from Guru Ravidas and Lord Valmiki temples.

The Congress party argued that AAP's actions highlight a troublesome mindset, pointing out that AAP's recent announcements failed to include Dalit communities. Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, criticized AAP's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for neglecting Dalit religious institutions in his economic policies.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav pledged to intensify efforts for Dalit rights, promising to combat AAP's and BJP's strategies that he claims suppress backward communities' voices. With election season approaching, Congress is intent on exposing what it describes as AAP's superficial support for the Dalit community.

(With inputs from agencies.)