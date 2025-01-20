Outcry Over RG Kar Case Verdict: CPI-M and NCW Criticize Leniency

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat voiced her dissatisfaction on Monday regarding the punishment meted out to the convict in the RG Kar case, arguing that the state government should also bear responsibility. She criticized the Kerala court's decision to sentence a girl to death for poisoning her boyfriend, pointing out systemic flaws in judicial standards, particularly in crimes against women. Karat also highlighted evidence destruction issues, questioning the state's defense.

Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, echoed these concerns, highlighting investigative lapses in the initial probe by Kolkata Police. Such shortcomings, she argued, led to the convict receiving a life sentence rather than the death penalty, calling judicial insensitivity into question.

On Monday, the Sealdah Civil and Criminal Court sentenced Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, whose body was discovered in the hospital's seminar room on August 9. The ruling, accompanied by a fine, sparked demonstrations and criticisms of judicial leniency and investigative failures.

