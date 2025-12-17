Kerala Court Sentences Man to 41 Years for Sexual Offense

A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 41 years in prison for the sexual assault of a minor boy in 2021.

Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court judge K Naushad Ali found 64-year-old Panchara Musa guilty under the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code. According to special public prosecutor Manoj Aroor, although Musa was sentenced to 41 years, he will serve a maximum of 20 years as the punishments will run concurrently. Additionally, the court levied a Rs 52,000 fine on him.

The incident occurred in August 2021, when Musa allegedly took a 14-year-old boy to a bus stop in Valayam town and committed the assault. The boy later lodged a complaint with the local police, leading to the arrest of the accused. Prosecutors presented 16 witnesses and documents as evidence to strengthen their case against him.

