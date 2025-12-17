Kerala Court Sentences Man to 41 Years for Sexual Offense
A Kerala court sentenced 64-year-old Panchara Musa to 41 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor in 2021. The court found him guilty under the POCSO Act and IPC. Although the sentences run concurrently, he will serve a maximum of 20 years. He was also fined Rs 52,000.
A Kerala court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 41 years in prison for the sexual assault of a minor boy in 2021.
Nadapuram Fast Track Special Court judge K Naushad Ali found 64-year-old Panchara Musa guilty under the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code. According to special public prosecutor Manoj Aroor, although Musa was sentenced to 41 years, he will serve a maximum of 20 years as the punishments will run concurrently. Additionally, the court levied a Rs 52,000 fine on him.
The incident occurred in August 2021, when Musa allegedly took a 14-year-old boy to a bus stop in Valayam town and committed the assault. The boy later lodged a complaint with the local police, leading to the arrest of the accused. Prosecutors presented 16 witnesses and documents as evidence to strengthen their case against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
