Left Menu

Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's Campaign: AAP Bets on Delhi's Future

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in Delhi, urging citizens to vote for AAP to secure a better future for their children. He criticized BJP's promises and emphasized AAP's achievements in healthcare, infrastructure, and electricity. Assembly polls are scheduled for February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:09 IST
Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's Campaign: AAP Bets on Delhi's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal to Delhi voters, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, spotlighting the party's achievements and warning against the promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As elections loom, his plea was clear: a vote for AAP is a vote for a better future.

Mann, speaking from atop a car during the roadshow, lauded the efforts of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in transforming the city's healthcare, infrastructure, and utility services. He cautioned that a BJP win could reverse these advances, saying, 'They only talk about fighting, not about education.'

In his address, Mann derided BJP's financial promises as unrealistic, recalling their unmet assurance of Rs 15 lakh deposits. Highlighting the stakes of the upcoming February 5 assembly polls, Mann urged, 'Press the button for the broom to secure your children's fate.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025