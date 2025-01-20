Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's Campaign: AAP Bets on Delhi's Future
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for AAP candidate Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in Delhi, urging citizens to vote for AAP to secure a better future for their children. He criticized BJP's promises and emphasized AAP's achievements in healthcare, infrastructure, and electricity. Assembly polls are scheduled for February 5.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal to Delhi voters, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday, spotlighting the party's achievements and warning against the promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As elections loom, his plea was clear: a vote for AAP is a vote for a better future.
Mann, speaking from atop a car during the roadshow, lauded the efforts of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in transforming the city's healthcare, infrastructure, and utility services. He cautioned that a BJP win could reverse these advances, saying, 'They only talk about fighting, not about education.'
In his address, Mann derided BJP's financial promises as unrealistic, recalling their unmet assurance of Rs 15 lakh deposits. Highlighting the stakes of the upcoming February 5 assembly polls, Mann urged, 'Press the button for the broom to secure your children's fate.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Unveils Ambitious Infrastructure Plans for Western Development
From Infrastructure to International Relations: Top Stories at a Glance
Gurugram's Road to Progress: Infrastructure Overhaul Unveiled
Transforming Healthcare in Himachal: Government's Bold Initiative
Controversy Surrounds Great Nicobar Infrastructure Project