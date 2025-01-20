Biden's Unprecedented Pardons Amid Political Strife
President Biden issued pardons for individuals targeted by his successor Donald Trump. This includes Liz Cheney and Mark Milley, emphasizing their commitment to democracy amid political threats. Biden underscored the integrity of these public servants, while Trump's allies criticized these pardons, claiming culpability in undisclosed crimes.
In an extraordinary move, U.S. President Joe Biden granted preemptive pardons on Monday, shielding figures targeted by his successor Donald Trump from political retaliation.
Among those pardoned are Republican former lawmaker Liz Cheney, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and Anthony Fauci, who served as White House chief medical advisor. This group was involved in investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.
Biden commended these public servants for their dedication to the nation and denounced threats and intimidation against them. Despite condemnation from Trump and his allies, Biden emphasized the need for these pardons due to exceptional circumstances, aiming to uphold the rule of law.
