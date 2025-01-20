Left Menu

Trump's Transition Sparks Diplomatic Shake-Up

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has requested the resignation of more than a dozen senior diplomats to reshape the U.S. foreign policy landscape before his inauguration. Among those stepping down is John Bass, the State Department's acting undersecretary for political affairs. This move marks a strategic effort to align the diplomatic corps with Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:19 IST
Trump's Transition Sparks Diplomatic Shake-Up

In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has asked over a dozen senior diplomats to resign as he prepares to reshape U.S. foreign policy, two U.S. officials confirmed. As part of this strategic shift, John Bass, the State Department's third-ranking official, is among those set to step down.

The changes, aligning with Trump's vision to 'clean out the deep state', are a bid for greater control over the federal government. This decision falls in line with his promises of a more assertive foreign policy strategy. Noteworthy is Trump's intent to facilitate peace between Ukraine and Russia and bolster support for Israel.

The transition team is reportedly positioning 'senior bureau officials' in key roles, signaling a broader effort to instate personnel aligned with the administration's goals. While political appointees habitually resign at the end of a presidency, career diplomats usually continue through transitions, representing a bipartisan tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025