Trump's Transition Sparks Diplomatic Shake-Up
President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has requested the resignation of more than a dozen senior diplomats to reshape the U.S. foreign policy landscape before his inauguration. Among those stepping down is John Bass, the State Department's acting undersecretary for political affairs. This move marks a strategic effort to align the diplomatic corps with Trump's administration.
In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has asked over a dozen senior diplomats to resign as he prepares to reshape U.S. foreign policy, two U.S. officials confirmed. As part of this strategic shift, John Bass, the State Department's third-ranking official, is among those set to step down.
The changes, aligning with Trump's vision to 'clean out the deep state', are a bid for greater control over the federal government. This decision falls in line with his promises of a more assertive foreign policy strategy. Noteworthy is Trump's intent to facilitate peace between Ukraine and Russia and bolster support for Israel.
The transition team is reportedly positioning 'senior bureau officials' in key roles, signaling a broader effort to instate personnel aligned with the administration's goals. While political appointees habitually resign at the end of a presidency, career diplomats usually continue through transitions, representing a bipartisan tradition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge
Trump's Bold Plan: New Frontiers in US Foreign Policy?
Biden's Foreign Policy Legacy: A Stronger America
Biden's Foreign Policy Legacy: A Steady Hand Amid Global Turbulence
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy