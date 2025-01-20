Trump's Transition Sparks Diplomatic Shake-Up

In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has asked over a dozen senior diplomats to resign as he prepares to reshape U.S. foreign policy, two U.S. officials confirmed. As part of this strategic shift, John Bass, the State Department's third-ranking official, is among those set to step down.

The changes, aligning with Trump's vision to 'clean out the deep state', are a bid for greater control over the federal government. This decision falls in line with his promises of a more assertive foreign policy strategy. Noteworthy is Trump's intent to facilitate peace between Ukraine and Russia and bolster support for Israel.

The transition team is reportedly positioning 'senior bureau officials' in key roles, signaling a broader effort to instate personnel aligned with the administration's goals. While political appointees habitually resign at the end of a presidency, career diplomats usually continue through transitions, representing a bipartisan tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)