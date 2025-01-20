Trump's Unprecedented Return: Sworn in as 47th U.S. President

Donald J Trump took the oath of office as the 47th president of the United States, symbolizing a historic return to power. This marks Trump's second term in the White House, four years after leaving the capital in controversy.

At 78, the Republican leader resumes his presidency with a robust vision for an all-powerful administration, intent on reshaping US policies across various sectors such as immigration, tariffs, and energy. Trump's victory over Democratic contender Kamala Harris defied numerous challenges, including two assassination attempts, two impeachments, and his criminal conviction. His triumph is widely touted as the most significant political comeback in American history.

The inauguration ceremony, adapted to occur indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to severe cold, saw the presence of high-profile figures like JD Vance, vice president, as well as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook. Attendees also included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, representing India. On his first day back in office, Trump plans to issue several executive orders, notably addressing issues like birthright citizenship. This ambitious agenda sets the tone for his administration's forward trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)