Trump's Push to Slash Consumer Costs

President Donald Trump urged federal agencies to implement measures to lower consumer costs. The announcement, made soon after Trump was sworn in, lacked specific details but emphasized emergency actions to reduce the cost of living, according to a White House document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:46 IST
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged federal agencies to implement strategies aimed at reducing consumer costs. The directive, however, lacked specific information on how this objective would be achieved.

The White House document, released shortly after Trump's inauguration, called for 'emergency measures' to tackle the cost of living for Americans.

Despite the urgency, the document offered no further insights into the measures or timeline for implementation, raising questions about the immediate impact on American consumers.

