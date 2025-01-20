Trump's Push to Slash Consumer Costs
President Donald Trump urged federal agencies to implement measures to lower consumer costs. The announcement, made soon after Trump was sworn in, lacked specific details but emphasized emergency actions to reduce the cost of living, according to a White House document.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged federal agencies to implement strategies aimed at reducing consumer costs. The directive, however, lacked specific information on how this objective would be achieved.
The White House document, released shortly after Trump's inauguration, called for 'emergency measures' to tackle the cost of living for Americans.
Despite the urgency, the document offered no further insights into the measures or timeline for implementation, raising questions about the immediate impact on American consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Venezuelan Opposition Leader's Visit to the White House: A Push for International Support
White House Demands End to Venezuela's Political Harassment
Melania Trump: Swift Return to the White House with 'Be Best' Revival
Truce Talks in Gaza Near Agreement with White House Involvement
Historic Reins: Trump Returns to The White House