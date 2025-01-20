Trump's Push to Slash Consumer Costs

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged federal agencies to implement strategies aimed at reducing consumer costs. The directive, however, lacked specific information on how this objective would be achieved.

The White House document, released shortly after Trump's inauguration, called for 'emergency measures' to tackle the cost of living for Americans.

Despite the urgency, the document offered no further insights into the measures or timeline for implementation, raising questions about the immediate impact on American consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)