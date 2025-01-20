Left Menu

Trump's Energetic Promise: A New Energy Era for America

President Donald Trump has declared a national energy emergency, aiming to restock strategic reserves and boost global exports of American energy. Trump emphasized that domestic energy resources are crucial for restoring the nation’s wealth, highlighting the potential of 'liquid gold' in his inaugural address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:06 IST
Trump's Energetic Promise: A New Energy Era for America
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to declare a national energy emergency. This initiative is aimed at filling strategic reserves and increasing American energy exports worldwide.

Speaking with determination, Trump pledged that the nation would recover its prosperity through its vast energy resources, referred to as 'liquid gold' beneath domestic soil.

The President's commitment was underscored in his inaugural address after taking the oath of office, illustrating a vision centered around energy independence and economic revival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025