In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday his intention to declare a national energy emergency. This initiative is aimed at filling strategic reserves and increasing American energy exports worldwide.

Speaking with determination, Trump pledged that the nation would recover its prosperity through its vast energy resources, referred to as 'liquid gold' beneath domestic soil.

The President's commitment was underscored in his inaugural address after taking the oath of office, illustrating a vision centered around energy independence and economic revival.

