Trump's Bold Panama Canal Claim

In a surprising statement during his inaugural address, U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to take back control of the Panama Canal. The declaration came without additional details, leaving many to wonder about the potential implications of such a move.

Trump emphasized that the original treaty's spirit has been 'totally violated,' though he did not specify how this has transpired or what actions the United States might take in response.

The Panama Canal has long been a critical point in international trade, and Trump's comments have sparked renewed discussion about its geopolitical importance and potential future developments.

