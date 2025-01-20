Left Menu

Trump's Bold Panama Canal Claim

During his inaugural address, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that the United States would reclaim control of the Panama Canal. He insisted that the spirit and purpose of the treaty regarding the canal had been violated but did not elaborate on the details of this claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:17 IST
Trump's Bold Panama Canal Claim
Panama Canal
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising statement during his inaugural address, U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to take back control of the Panama Canal. The declaration came without additional details, leaving many to wonder about the potential implications of such a move.

Trump emphasized that the original treaty's spirit has been 'totally violated,' though he did not specify how this has transpired or what actions the United States might take in response.

The Panama Canal has long been a critical point in international trade, and Trump's comments have sparked renewed discussion about its geopolitical importance and potential future developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025