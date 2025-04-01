Left Menu

Finland to Exit Ottawa Treaty: Boosts Defense Amid Russian Threats

Finland plans to exit the Ottawa Convention, bolstering its defense capabilities amid security concerns from Russia. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo announced increased defense spending. The move aligns with Poland and Baltic nations withdrawing from the treaty due to heightened tensions with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:48 IST
Finland to Exit Ottawa Treaty: Boosts Defense Amid Russian Threats
Petteri Orpo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In a significant policy shift, NATO member Finland has announced plans to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo revealed this strategic decision on Tuesday, emphasizing an increase in defense spending in response to perceived threats from Russia.

This decision mirrors recent actions by Poland and the Baltic countries—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—which have announced their exits from the treaty amid growing concerns over the military threat posed by their Russian neighbor. With Finland sharing NATO's longest border with Russia, the country's withdrawal from the 1997 treaty will allow it to potentially stockpile landmines as a precautionary measure.

Though Finland currently faces no immediate military threat, Orpo cited Russia as a long-term concern for Europe's security landscape. The announcement comes as the U.S. focuses on resolving the Ukraine conflict, which has escalated regional tensions. Orpo stated Finland's intention to raise defense spending to at least 3% of GDP by 2029, amounting to an increase of approximately 3 billion euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025