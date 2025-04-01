Finland to Exit Ottawa Treaty: Boosts Defense Amid Russian Threats

In a significant policy shift, NATO member Finland has announced plans to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo revealed this strategic decision on Tuesday, emphasizing an increase in defense spending in response to perceived threats from Russia.

This decision mirrors recent actions by Poland and the Baltic countries—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—which have announced their exits from the treaty amid growing concerns over the military threat posed by their Russian neighbor. With Finland sharing NATO's longest border with Russia, the country's withdrawal from the 1997 treaty will allow it to potentially stockpile landmines as a precautionary measure.

Though Finland currently faces no immediate military threat, Orpo cited Russia as a long-term concern for Europe's security landscape. The announcement comes as the U.S. focuses on resolving the Ukraine conflict, which has escalated regional tensions. Orpo stated Finland's intention to raise defense spending to at least 3% of GDP by 2029, amounting to an increase of approximately 3 billion euros.

