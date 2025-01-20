U.N. Hopes for U.S. Climate Leadership Despite Paris Exit

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed confidence that U.S. municipalities, regions, and companies will persist in their commitment to low-carbon and sustainable economic development despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, according to a U.N. spokesperson.

Associate U.N. spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino emphasized the essential role of the United States as a leader on environmental issues, stating, "The collective efforts under the Paris Agreement have made a difference, but we need to go much further and faster together."

This statement reflects the ongoing hope for U.S. leadership in combatting climate change and promoting global environmental responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)