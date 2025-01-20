Trump's Inaugural Address: A Promise of a 'Golden Age'

President Donald Trump delivered his second inaugural address with bold promises to rectify America's decline and initiate a 'golden age.' Despite the frigid weather outside, Trump's speech, held inside the Capitol Rotunda, was marked by sweeping promises reminiscent of his 2016 campaign.

Trump's address, attended by a select group including tech mogul Elon Musk, painted America's current leadership as corrupt and incompetent, without directly naming his predecessor, Joe Biden. He vowed transformative changes would commence immediately under his leadership.

Breaking with traditional inaugural speeches held for large public audiences, Trump's address was witnessed by about 600 attendees. Thousands of supporters watched from afar, marking a stark contrast to his previous inauguration, which had faced a public storming of the Capitol.

(With inputs from agencies.)