Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Vision: A Just Peace with Trump's Inauguration

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism about achieving a just peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict as he congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration. Trump has prioritized peace through strength and called for a ceasefire. Ukraine seeks close ties with the new administration for mutual security and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:41 IST
Zelenskiy's Vision: A Just Peace with Trump's Inauguration

In a bid for a just peace amid the enduring Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lauded the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy emphasized the strategic benefits of strengthening American leadership during this pivotal moment in international politics.

Trump's commitment to peace-through-strength, and calls for an immediate ceasefire, have sparked hope in Ukraine. While concrete plans remain unspecified, Zelenskiy conveyed his complete trust in Trump's decisive leadership to navigate the peace process effectively.

Amid ongoing hostilities, Ukraine aims to forge pivotal ties with Trump's administration, securing economic growth and stability. Zelenskiy underscored the potential for mutually beneficial cooperation between both nations, advocating shared security and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025