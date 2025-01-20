Presidential Pardons Stir Political Tensions on Biden's Final Day

In a bold move on his final day as president, Joe Biden issued a series of preemptive pardons Monday, protecting several controversial figures from what he deems politically motivated investigations. The pardoned individuals include members of Biden's own family, as well as public figures such as former Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney and Mark Milley, who was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden's sweeping pardons cover those involved in the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot and other individuals, like Anthony Fauci, who served under his administration. These actions are seen as a defense against potential retaliation efforts led by his successor, Donald Trump, who has previously advocated for prosecution against his identified adversaries.

Biden justified the pardons by emphasizing the need to protect public servants from unjust legal pursuits. Critics, including Trump's allies, condemned the pardons, accusing the figures involved of major crimes. Meanwhile, Biden highlighted the integrity of the pardoned individuals, stating that partisan politics should not undermine their contributions to democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)