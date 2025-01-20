Left Menu

Hamas Emerges Strong After Deadly Gaza Conflict

Despite enduring a brutal 15-month war with Israel, Hamas remains in control of Gaza, where it leverages humanitarian aid distribution promised by a ceasefire. Israel's attempts to dislodge Hamas failed, with the group reappearing publicly in a show of continued power and influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:50 IST
Hamas Emerges Strong After Deadly Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As Gaza emerges from a devastating 15-month conflict, Hamas has swiftly resurfaced as the dominant force, underscoring its enduring grip on the region. The ceasefire, which promises humanitarian aid, sees the group coordinating its distribution amidst staggering destruction.

Israel's military efforts to dismantle Hamas have faltered, despite extensive campaigns that failed to achieve one of its core objectives—removing the group from power. Consequently, tensions remain high, as the possibility of renewed hostilities looms large.

In a stark display of resilience, Hamas' leadership paraded before the media, while its police force reappeared across Gaza's shattered landscape, underscoring the group's continued influence, despite widespread regional devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025