Hamas Emerges Strong After Deadly Gaza Conflict

As Gaza emerges from a devastating 15-month conflict, Hamas has swiftly resurfaced as the dominant force, underscoring its enduring grip on the region. The ceasefire, which promises humanitarian aid, sees the group coordinating its distribution amidst staggering destruction.

Israel's military efforts to dismantle Hamas have faltered, despite extensive campaigns that failed to achieve one of its core objectives—removing the group from power. Consequently, tensions remain high, as the possibility of renewed hostilities looms large.

In a stark display of resilience, Hamas' leadership paraded before the media, while its police force reappeared across Gaza's shattered landscape, underscoring the group's continued influence, despite widespread regional devastation.

