Trump's Triumphant Return: America’s New Golden Era

Donald J. Trump returned to the White House on Monday for a second presidential term, marking what he calls a 'new golden age' for America. During his inaugural address, the 47th President, in a notably assertive tone, promised sweeping changes in domestic policy and reaffirmed America's global dominance.

He declared January 20 as 'liberation day' and announced rapid policy implementations addressing issues such as immigration, tariffs, and energy. Trump's agenda includes fortifying the US-Mexico border, reclaiming the Panama Canal, and renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

The inauguration, held indoors due to cold weather, featured notable attendees including Trump's family and high-profile personalities like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the November election has been touted as one of the most significant comebacks in American political history, despite facing numerous legal and political challenges in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)