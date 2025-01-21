Left Menu

The Return of Trump: America's Golden Age Ahead

The White House website debuted a new look, with bold headlines proclaiming 'America is back' as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president. Trump promises to prioritize economic growth, lower taxes, reinforce border security, avoid foreign wars, and achieve energy independence, marking the beginning of America's 'golden age.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 00:09 IST
The White House website has undergone a transformation to usher in the presidency of Donald Trump, now the 47th president of the United States. The bold headline 'America is back' graces the page, signaling a new era under Trump's leadership.

Upon taking office, Trump pledged unwavering dedication to bolstering America's economy and security. He reiterated commitments from his previous term, including record tax relief for the middle class, efforts to ensure economic stability, and plans to reform the nation's tax system further. His vision of prosperity includes initiatives like 'No Tax on Tips' and 'No Tax on Overtime.'

Adding to his economic strategies, Trump aims to secure national borders, modernize the military, and maintain the country's energy independence. With a focus on domestic energy production and lowering energy costs, Trump positions these objectives as central to his administration's goals of restoring law and order and promoting safety and prosperity for all Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

