Trump's Triumphant Return: A New Era of Disruption

Donald Trump has been sworn in once more as the President of the United States, vowing to restore what he calls a nation in decline and prioritizing measures to combat illegal immigration. His inauguration speech in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol reiterated his previous election themes, hailing January 20, 2025, as 'Liberation Day.'

Continuing to propagate controversial campaign statements, Trump vowed immediate actions, including the declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, predicting the return of millions of undocumented immigrants. In attendance were top technology executives like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, underscoring a unique alignment of political and corporate power.

Trump embarks on this term with a focus on significant governmental changes, including orders affecting gender policies and trade relationships. With a Republican majority in Congress, his administration aims to replace key bureaucrats with loyalists, marking a decisive shift in U.S. policy and global relations.

