Trump's Vision: Energy Dominance, Border Security, and National Unity

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the President of the United States on Monday, delivering a speech filled with ambitious commitments and plans. Central to his vision is addressing the nation's inflation crisis through energy dominance and reigniting the manufacturing sector.

Trump's declaration of a national energy emergency is a pivotal step designed to leverage America's vast oil and gas resources. He vows to combat overspending by reducing energy costs, with a focus on restoring the nation's strategic reserves.

A robust approach to immigration policy includes reinstating his 'Remain in Mexico' policy, building stronger borders, and designating cartels as terrorist organizations. Trump's foreign policy emphasizes peace and unity, aspiring to halt wars and strengthen American military power.

(With inputs from agencies.)