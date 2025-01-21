Trump's Bold Move: Pardons for Jan. 6 Defendants

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing to issue comprehensive pardons for individuals charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The report comes from ABC News, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The proposed clemency would not only cover those who have faced charges but would also extend to Trump's supporters who were present that day but did not engage in violent acts. This wide-ranging move may influence the political landscape significantly.

Such a decision could spark extensive debate and lead to varied reactions from different political factions. The potential pardons underscore Trump's lasting influence within his supporter base and on national politics.

