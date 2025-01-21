Unified Voices: America Divided at Trump's Swearing-In

A diverse group of individuals gathered in Washington for the inauguration of President Donald Trump, marking the beginning of his second term. Supporters donned MAGA caps, expressing enthusiasm for Trump's agenda to 'Make America Great Again.' Among them were long-time followers and curious newcomers witnessing the ceremony.

Protests, though smaller than in previous years, still took place. Activists organized events like the 'People's March,' voicing opposition to Trump's policies and expressing concerns for immigrants, the poor, and the LGBTQ community. Cameron White, a protest organizer, stated their aim was to challenge the broader systems Trump represents.

Despite freezing temperatures prompting an indoor ceremony, participants like Michael Vasquez exuded optimism. Holding a large 'TRUMP' sign, he claimed it brought warmth to supporters worldwide, highlighting the contrasting emotions surrounding Trump's return to office and its implications for America's place on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)