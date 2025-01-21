Left Menu

Changing Guards at the Justice Department

James McHenry, an immigration attorney, is appointed acting U.S. attorney general. He will hold the position until Pam Bondi, President Trump’s nominee, is confirmed by the Senate. Meanwhile, former defense attorney Emil Bove will also take on the role of acting attorney general.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a temporary shift at the U.S. Justice Department, Immigration Attorney James McHenry has been named the acting attorney general.

This appointment is effective until President Donald Trump's nominee, Pam Bondi, receives Senate confirmation. Meanwhile, Emil Bove, a former defense attorney, has also been named as acting attorney general, according to a Justice Department official.

This unexpected change in leadership comes as the administration waits for the Senate to confirm Trump's pick.

(With inputs from agencies.)

