Changing Guards at the Justice Department

In a temporary shift at the U.S. Justice Department, Immigration Attorney James McHenry has been named the acting attorney general.

This appointment is effective until President Donald Trump's nominee, Pam Bondi, receives Senate confirmation. Meanwhile, Emil Bove, a former defense attorney, has also been named as acting attorney general, according to a Justice Department official.

This unexpected change in leadership comes as the administration waits for the Senate to confirm Trump's pick.

(With inputs from agencies.)