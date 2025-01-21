Israeli Soldier's Long-Awaited Return: Oron Shaul's Final Journey
Hundreds gathered for the funeral of Oron Shaul, an Israeli soldier whose body was recently recovered after being held by militants in Gaza since 2014. The remains were retrieved shortly before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, militants continue to hold Hadar Goldin’s remains and numerous hostages.
Hundreds of mourners convened on Monday to honor Israeli soldier Oron Shaul at his funeral. The soldier's body was retrieved from Gaza by the Israeli army the day before, marking the end of a decade-long struggle by his family to bring him home.
Shaul died in combat against Hamas on July 20, 2014. Despite persistent efforts by his family and public campaigns for his return, his remains, along with those of fellow soldier Hadar Goldin, had remained in militant possession.
As militants continue to hold Goldin's remains, the Hostages Families Forum has labeled the Shaul family an 'inseparable part' of their endeavor. Meanwhile, two Israeli civilians, captured in 2014 and 2015, and over 90 other civilians kidnapped during Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack remain in captivity.
