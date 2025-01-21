Left Menu

Biden's Final Presidential Act: A Wave of Controversial Pardons

In his final hours as president, Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons for family members and political figures targeted by incoming President Donald Trump. Among those pardoned were Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, Anthony Fauci, and Leonard Peltier. Biden emphasized the protection of public servants from politically motivated attacks.

Updated: 21-01-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:10 IST
In a striking last move before leaving office, President Joe Biden issued a series of controversial pardons on Monday. These included members of his own family and political figures, such as Liz Cheney and Mark Milley, who have faced threats from incoming President Donald Trump.

The pardons, aimed at shielding those involved with the investigation into the January 6 Capitol attack, also extended to Anthony Fauci, a key figure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden also commuted the life sentence of Native American activist Leonard Peltier, overriding objections from his law enforcement officials.

As Trump assumes office, the political atmosphere remains tense, with Biden's pardons sparking criticism and defending his decisions as necessary under 'exceptional circumstances' to protect individuals from unjust prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

