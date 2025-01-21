Trump's Inauguration Sparks Diverse Reactions on MLK Day
US President Donald Trump's inauguration coincided with Martin Luther King Jr Day, sparking varied reactions. Rev Lorenzo Sewell's benediction referenced King's speeches, but faced criticism from civil rights leaders. Trump acknowledged minority community support and emphasized a colorblind, merit-based society, whilst critics warned against misrepresenting King's legacy.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump assumed office once again, coinciding with the national observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day. The event launched a blend of homage and controversy, particularly sparked by Rev Lorenzo Sewell's benediction, which heavily referenced King's iconic 'I Have a Dream' speech.
In his brief invocation, Sewell echoed King's words, urging America to 'dream again' and calling for nationwide freedom. While the benediction drew praise from GOP supporters, it sparked unease among civil rights leaders, who warned against distorting King's legacy for political gain.
During his speech, Trump acknowledged minority support, promising a colorblind and merit-based society. Civil rights organizations expressed cautious concern, urging vigilance against potential setbacks to diversity and inclusion advances.
