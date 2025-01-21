Trump Vows Pardons for Jan. 6 Defendants

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to sign pardons for individuals charged in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The announcement came on Monday during a public appearance.

Speaking at the Capital One Arena, Trump stated, "As soon as I leave, I'm going to the Oval Office and we'll be signing pardons for a lot of people." His remarks indicate a swift move to address the aftermath of the events that occurred nearly a year ago.

The declaration marks a significant moment, as Trump continues to influence political and legal narratives even after the end of his presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)