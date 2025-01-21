Trump's Unconventional Inauguration: Tradition Meets Innovation
Donald Trump, despite numerous challenges, was sworn in as the 47th US president, marking a Republican resurgence in Washington. The inauguration, notable for its indoor ceremonies due to cold weather, included an eclectic mix of traditional parades, emotional tributes, and a Detroit pastor announcing a cryptocurrency initiative post-event.
Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States, moving ceremonies indoors due to severe cold weather. The inauguration, a testament to Trump's resilience, came after facing impeachments and assassination attempts.
The parade featured unique elements, including students from Trump's alma mater and tributes to a slain rallygoer. Families of Israeli hostages were present, adding an emotional layer to the proceedings.
Detroit pastor Rev Lorenzo Sewell, a key figure in Trump's campaign, delivered a stirring benediction, announced a new cryptocurrency for his ministry on social media, blending tradition with modern innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
