Trump's Unconventional Inauguration: Tradition Meets Innovation

Donald Trump, despite numerous challenges, was sworn in as the 47th US president, marking a Republican resurgence in Washington. The inauguration, notable for its indoor ceremonies due to cold weather, included an eclectic mix of traditional parades, emotional tributes, and a Detroit pastor announcing a cryptocurrency initiative post-event.

Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:26 IST
Trump's Unconventional Inauguration: Tradition Meets Innovation
Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States, moving ceremonies indoors due to severe cold weather. The inauguration, a testament to Trump's resilience, came after facing impeachments and assassination attempts.

The parade featured unique elements, including students from Trump's alma mater and tributes to a slain rallygoer. Families of Israeli hostages were present, adding an emotional layer to the proceedings.

Detroit pastor Rev Lorenzo Sewell, a key figure in Trump's campaign, delivered a stirring benediction, announced a new cryptocurrency for his ministry on social media, blending tradition with modern innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

