Trump Revokes Biden's AI Safety Measures

Donald Trump has overturned Joe Biden's 2023 executive order that mandated AI developers to report safety risks to the U.S. government, aiming to fortify national security and public wellbeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:37 IST
In a surprising move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked an executive order originally signed by President Joe Biden aiming to address the potential risks of artificial intelligence. This order mandated developers of AI systems, particularly those posing threats to national security, to report their safety test outcomes to the federal government.

President Biden's order, crafted under the guidelines of the Defense Production Act, was designed to ensure that AI technologies prioritized consumer protection, worker safety, and national security above all. By requiring AI developers to disclose safety assessments pre-release, the order sought to add layers of precaution in the rapid advancement of technology.

This revocation by Trump might alter the landscape of AI development in the U.S., raising questions about how safety and security will be balanced with innovation in AI technologies moving forward. The move adds a new chapter to the ongoing conversation about regulating artificial intelligence in a rapidly evolving digital world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

