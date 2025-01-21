Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Political Shockwave

In a bold and contentious decision, Donald Trump has issued pardons for individuals involved in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. This unexpected move comes as one of his first actions after being inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.

The pardons fulfill a promise Trump made to his supporters, assuring them of release for their efforts in trying to contest and overturn his election defeat to then-President Joe Biden four years prior.

During the signing process in the Oval Office, Trump referred to the pardon recipients as 'these are the hostages,' further emphasizing his commitment to those who stood by him during the tumultuous period.

(With inputs from agencies.)