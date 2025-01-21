Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Political Shockwave

In a surprising move, Donald Trump issued pardons to January 6 Capitol riot participants, honoring a pledge he made to supporters. This was one of his initial decisions upon taking office as the 47th President, aimed at freeing those he described as 'hostages.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:29 IST
In a bold and contentious decision, Donald Trump has issued pardons for individuals involved in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. This unexpected move comes as one of his first actions after being inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.

The pardons fulfill a promise Trump made to his supporters, assuring them of release for their efforts in trying to contest and overturn his election defeat to then-President Joe Biden four years prior.

During the signing process in the Oval Office, Trump referred to the pardon recipients as 'these are the hostages,' further emphasizing his commitment to those who stood by him during the tumultuous period.

